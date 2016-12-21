Past Strain Your Brain questions and answers.
12/21/16 Q: The average guy will do this 3,250 times a year. What is it? A: Flush the toilet. 9/27/16 Q: The average person will do this 4 times a day. What is it? A: Start their car. 9/26/16 Q: What’s the most common time we wake up, when we have trouble sleeping? A: 2:51a. 9/22/16 Q: 15% of us have been told by our boss to stop doing what? A: Stop shopping on line. 9/20/16 Q: 1 Out Of 5 men take this on vacation. What is it? A: A Pillow 6/15/16 Q: 1 Out Of 4 people who wear glasses suffer from what? A: Insomnia 6/6/16 Q: 35% of adults under the age of 35 has nver had a drink of what? A: Kool-Aid.” 5/18/16 Q: 47% of men have accidentally done this with a new girlfriend. What is it? A: Said “I love you.” 12/15/15 Q: What is the #2 Christmas show according to adults ages 35-40? A: Christmas Vacation. 12/09/15 Q: The average person spends 26 minutes doing what, this time of year? A: Saying Merry Christmas. 11/20/15 Q: On an average, we spend 3 years of our lives doing what? A: Siting on the toilet. 11/10/15 Q: 90% of American homes has this in their kitchen right now. What is it? A: A box of cereal. 11/9/15 Q: The average says they have 9 of these? A: Friends. 11/06/15 Q: The average American has 13 of these? A: Vacation days. 9/29/15 Q: 82% of parents say they love that school is back in session, because it gives their kids less time to do what? A: Use Social Media 9/18/15 Q: 1 in 3 people love the taste of what? A: Envelope/Stamp Glue. 7//8/15 Q: To an older man, this is the most erotic smell? A: Vanilla. 5//18/15 Q: 1 out of 6 pregnant women, crave what? A: Coal. 4/21/15 Q: 85% of people do this every day without thinking about it. What is it? A: Steal. 3/30/15 Q: 50% of todays married men, say their mother in law is______what? A: Hot. 3/13/15 Q: The smarter you are, the more likely you are to have a what? A: Phobia. 3/12/15 Q: What is the most common livestock (animals raised for commercial purposes) in the world?
A: Chickens, there are over 11 billion chickens in the world. 3/11/15 Q: By 60 years of age, 60% of men and 40% of women will do this. What?
A: Snore. 3/10/15 Q: If you could stack all of these that McDonalds serves in one day on top of each other, it would be about four times the size of the Empire State Building! What is it?
A: Sausage patties. 3/9/15 Q: 12% of American teenager hide “WHAT” from their parents?
A: Bible