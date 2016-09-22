Album Trax

This Friday night at midnight, get the entire album of “Eliminator” from ZZ Top.
In 1982, ZZ Top convened at Ardent Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. Ardent had become the group’s main recording studio since 1973. Production was handled by the band’s manager Bill Ham, while Terry Manning was responsible for the engineering. Recording occurred in Studio A and included an “SpectraSonics by Auditronics” mixing console that was a permanent fixture until 1985. Both Gibbons and Manning took charge of the studio sessions to make an album with various electronic instruments. Despite the credits on the album, Hill and Frank Beard did not attend most of the sessions.
Gibbons used a Dean Z electric guitar that had DiMarzio Super Distortion humbuckers. Manning recalled that the guitar was “very resonant”, always on the verge of feedback, and difficult to keep in tune. He often edited Gibbons’ guitar parts to eliminate extra noise. Gibbons used a Legend Rock ‘n’ Roll combo amplifier, a 50-watt hybrid amp with a single 12-inch Celestion speaker. According to Manning, an AKG C414 B-ULS condenser microphone captured the amp and was placed about five inches from the speaker cone, slightly off-axis.
Track listing
All songs written by Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.
|No.
|Title
|Length
|1.
|“Gimme All Your Lovin’“
|3:59
|2.
|“Got Me Under Pressure“
|4:00
|3.
|“Sharp Dressed Man“
|4:13
|4.
|“I Need You Tonight”
|6:14
|5.
|“I Got the Six”
|2:52
|6.
|“Legs“
|4:35
|7.
|“Thug”
|4:17
|8.
|“TV Dinners“
|3:50
|9.
|“Dirty Dog”
|4:05
|10.
|“If I Could Only Flag Her Down”
|3:40
|11.
|“Bad Girl”