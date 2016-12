October 9th

2nd Annual San Juan County Coat & Blanket Drive Bring a new/used coat, blanket or a $10 donation to get in on this ride! All collections will be donated to the fine folks in need, of San Juan County. Kick stands up at 11 with the ride ending at Elks Lodge in Farmington. Door prizes and a car/bike show will be held at the stop.

EZ Shade

8180 E. Main St

Farmington, NM

(505) 326-7700

