Cooks of Anarchy

Now we don’t know exactly what the history of this country loving breakfast, snack, appetizer thingy is or where it comes from, but we can tell you that these are just plain g-double o-d good!

This recipe came from my (Shawn) Aunt John from Columbia, Tennessee. She would make these early in the morning. Bright & early in the morning. She was the kind that would have breakfast on the table ready to go at 6am. And if you didn’t get it while it was hot, well, you had a long time before lunch.

Shawn: She used to tell me…”Junior..breakfast is served at 6…and if yer late…you don’t ate!”

Aimee: Now these are very simple ingrediants and the whole thing makes about 40 – 50 balls and cost around $5.50 – $7.00 to make. And they are sooooo good. You can just pop these in your mouth in the morning and out the door you go.

Shawn: First let’s look at the ingrediants:

Bisquick 3 cups

Cheddar Cheese 8oz

Sausage 1lb (Hot or Maple, but pork is the best in this case)

Pepper 1/2 teaspoon

That’s all it takes.

Aimee: Just preheat the oven to 400 degrees and don’t grease the pan!

Shawn: While the oven is getting ready follow these instructions. Make sure to keep your hands a bit wet because the dough mixture is going to be a little sticky.

Aimee: Don’t grease or flour your hands, there will be plenty of grease from the un-cooked sausage.

1: Pour 3 cups of Bisquick and into a large bowl.

2. Mix the Bisquick with 8 oz. of shredded cheese.

3. Add 1 pound of ground, raw, pork sausage.

4. Add 1/2 tsp of black pepper.

5. Add 1 tsp of chili powder or 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper or both (optional cuz we like thangs a little bit hot hot!)

Shawn: Now squish it all together with your hands….and make sure it oozes through your fingers.

Aimee: That’s the only part I don’t like….that’s why you do it.

Shawn: Get a regular size spoon and form the mixture onto your ungreased cooking sheet.

Aimee: Each ball should be a bit smaller than a golf ball.

Shawn: Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes.

Aimee: While these are baking, you will just smell the crispy sausage and flakey cheesey-ness all over the house, especially if you use maple sausage.

Shawn: After your kids and husband taste these they will be buggin’ you to make these all the time.

Aimee: Now you can make a few batches and put about 6 or 8 in seperate freezer bags and freeze them to heat up in the microwave the next day.

Shawn: Aunt John’s Sausage Biscuite Balls are great for parties, breakfast or a quick snack.

Aimee: And if you want, you can even whip up a quick side of cream gravy to pour over or to dip in for an extra treat.

So as they say…”Praise the Lord & pass the gravy!”

Cooks Of Anarchy with Shawn & Aimee are coming to getcha!

We hope you enjoy.

Shawn & Aimee